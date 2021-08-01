Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) Short Interest Up 33.2% in July

Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a growth of 33.2% from the June 30th total of 900,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 8.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Novan in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Novan from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Novan in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVN. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Novan in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Novan in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Novan in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Novan in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Novan during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. 80.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NOVN opened at $7.88 on Friday. Novan has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $25.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.19. The company has a market capitalization of $148.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of -0.03.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Novan had a negative net margin of 708.75% and a negative return on equity of 1,050.18%. The firm had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.96 million. Research analysts predict that Novan will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Novan, Inc, a clinical development-stage biotechnology company, provides nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

