Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) by 140.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,383 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.38% of AnaptysBio worth $8,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter valued at $256,000.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ANAB shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Shares of ANAB stock opened at $22.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $628.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.52 and a beta of 0.06. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.92 and a 1-year high of $35.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.90.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.41 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB).

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.