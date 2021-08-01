Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $7,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Lindsay by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 190,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,738,000 after buying an additional 26,697 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Lindsay by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 205,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,348,000 after buying an additional 74,752 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Lindsay by 20.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Lindsay by 3.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Lindsay in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of NYSE LNN opened at $160.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Lindsay Co. has a 52-week low of $91.41 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.87.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $161.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.43 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lindsay Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.08%.

Lindsay Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

Featured Article: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.