Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $7.68 Million Stock Holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 293,198 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 195,947 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after buying an additional 14,480 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 182.4% during the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 144,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after buying an additional 93,000 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,105,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on SUPN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $26.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.20 and a 52-week high of $34.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.75. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.25.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $130.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.77 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 15.47%. Equities research analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.