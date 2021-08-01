Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $8.26 Million Stock Position in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 27,507 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Koppers were worth $8,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Koppers by 383.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Koppers during the first quarter worth $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Koppers during the first quarter worth $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Koppers during the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Koppers during the first quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.40.

Shares of NYSE:KOP opened at $30.71 on Friday. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.92 and a 52 week high of $39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.92. The firm has a market cap of $652.28 million, a P/E ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 2.03.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.45. Koppers had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The company had revenue of $407.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $219,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,582.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 17,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $606,859.86. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

