Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Penske Automotive Group worth $7,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,936,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 471.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 376,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,173,000 after purchasing an additional 310,280 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 726,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,152,000 after purchasing an additional 235,248 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter worth $15,589,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 150.1% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 161,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,984,000 after acquiring an additional 97,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

NYSE:PAG opened at $88.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.50. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.38 and a 52-week high of $93.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.60.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.42. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 3.94%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.51%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PAG. Morgan Stanley lowered Penske Automotive Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.43.

In other news, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.79, for a total value of $463,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,804.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 20,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $1,750,373.30. Corporate insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Featured Article: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.