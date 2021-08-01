Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 2,879,290 Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) by 86.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 433,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,879,290 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $7,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of iQIYI during the first quarter worth $139,608,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in iQIYI during the first quarter valued at $72,297,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in iQIYI during the fourth quarter valued at $46,774,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in iQIYI by 24.4% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,250,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,404,000 after purchasing an additional 441,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in iQIYI during the first quarter valued at $31,833,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQ opened at $11.16 on Friday. iQIYI, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.33 and a 1-year high of $28.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.83. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.07. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 18.11% and a negative return on equity of 72.30%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Equities analysts predict that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on IQ shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. CLSA upgraded shares of iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of iQIYI from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.31.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

