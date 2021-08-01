Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 8,035 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 4.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 189,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,035 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $7,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provenire Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter worth about $379,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 7.2% in the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,841,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,943,000 after purchasing an additional 123,400 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 225,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,810,000 after acquiring an additional 35,350 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI opened at $38.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.47. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.95 and a 12 month high of $40.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.17. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $895.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on SMCI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.75.

In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 3,398 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $119,677.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,682.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 4,428 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $150,684.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,839.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

