Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,000 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the June 30th total of 109,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE NAD opened at $16.31 on Friday. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.26 and a 52-week high of $16.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.97.

Get Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.0595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $995,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 442,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,090,000 after purchasing an additional 57,033 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 28,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment of its managed assets in municipal securities. The company was founded on May 26, 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.