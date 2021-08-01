Nuvei Co. (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) Short Interest Update

Nuvei Co. (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 607,000 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the June 30th total of 813,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 289.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NUVCF remained flat at $$84.00 during trading on Friday. 181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,222. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.97. Nuvei has a 52 week low of $36.96 and a 52 week high of $84.68.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Nuvei from C$74.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.25.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It provides a suite of payment solutions designed to support the entire lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels while providing what we believe is a superior payments experience.

