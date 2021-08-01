O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.57 Billion

Equities research analysts expect O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) to post sales of $1.57 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for O-I Glass’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.61 billion. O-I Glass reported sales of $1.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that O-I Glass will report full year sales of $6.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.10 billion to $6.28 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.10 billion to $6.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for O-I Glass.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 76.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OI shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Barclays raised shares of O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Longbow Research started coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. O-I Glass presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.80.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 114,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in O-I Glass during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OI traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.79. 948,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,771. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.77. O-I Glass has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $19.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.73, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.46.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

