Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ODT. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Odonate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,571,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 31,484.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,509,000 after buying an additional 545,634 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,710,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,355,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $934,000. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODT traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $3.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,738. Odonate Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $10.44. The company has a market cap of $128.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.55.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.40). On average, research analysts anticipate that Odonate Therapeutics will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

About Odonate Therapeutics

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in New York, New York.

