Oikos (OKS) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11,823.00

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Oikos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Oikos has traded 20.3% higher against the US dollar. Oikos has a market cap of $803,959.81 and approximately $11,823.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Oikos alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002426 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00046796 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.45 or 0.00102954 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.75 or 0.00137639 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,267.23 or 1.00081033 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.44 or 0.00835335 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002553 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Oikos

Oikos was first traded on April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 182,701,142 coins and its circulating supply is 162,407,466 coins. The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oikos’ official message board is medium.com/@oikoscash . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Oikos’ official website is oikos.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Buying and Selling Oikos

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oikos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oikos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oikos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oikos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.