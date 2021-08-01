Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.890-$0.940 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $281 million-$286 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $278.67 million.Omnicell also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.650-$3.750 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omnicell from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 9th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $151.49 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Omnicell from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $141.06.

Shares of OMCL stock traded up $4.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,044. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.07. Omnicell has a one year low of $66.04 and a one year high of $154.92.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.42. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 11.06%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Omnicell will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 31,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.35, for a total transaction of $4,727,568.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $324,594.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,849 shares in the company, valued at $9,737,694.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

