Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ondas Holdings Inc. is a developer of private licensed wireless data networks for mission-critical industrial markets, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ondas Networks Inc. It serves utilities, oil and gas, transportation and government entities. Ondas Holdings Inc. is based in Sunnyvale, United States. “

ONDS opened at $7.93 on Friday. Ondas has a 12-month low of $5.69 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.00.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 million. As a group, analysts expect that Ondas will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Derek Reisfield acquired 5,000 shares of Ondas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.35 per share, for a total transaction of $41,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,771.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ondas by 189.0% during the second quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 347,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 227,486 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ondas during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,809,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Ondas in the first quarter worth $1,538,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Ondas in the first quarter worth $1,500,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Ondas by 5,989.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 140,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 137,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.36% of the company’s stock.

Ondas Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. Its products include FullMAX network, which gives end-to-end IP connectivity, allowing utilities to extend secure corporate networks into the far reaches of service territories.

