OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.600-$6.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have commented on ONEW. Zacks Investment Research raised OneWater Marine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on OneWater Marine from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist upped their price objective on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEW traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.98. 92,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,058. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.30. The company has a market capitalization of $706.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.50. OneWater Marine has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $56.78.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.66. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 5.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OneWater Marine will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th.

In related news, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $70,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,887,795.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Keith Style sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $102,275.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,596.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,762 shares of company stock valued at $10,554,001. 24.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

