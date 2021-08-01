Opacity (OPCT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.70 Million

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. Opacity has a total market cap of $9.70 million and approximately $147,681.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opacity coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000285 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Opacity has traded 45% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00055115 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002661 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00014672 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.49 or 0.00797886 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005352 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00085363 BTC.

About Opacity

Opacity (OPCT) is a coin. It was first traded on November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage . The official website for Opacity is opacity.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

Opacity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

