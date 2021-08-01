Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 82 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 54.5% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 53.8% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Repligen by 1,900.0% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Repligen by 67.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGEN opened at $245.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.26 and a beta of 0.86. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $138.00 and a twelve month high of $248.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $197.35.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $162.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.24 million. Repligen had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 86.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on RGEN. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Repligen from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Repligen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.00.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 22,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.41, for a total transaction of $3,816,786.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,364,631.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 4,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total transaction of $926,582.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,564 shares of company stock worth $6,360,741 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

