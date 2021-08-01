Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the first quarter worth about $5,125,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 189.1% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 31,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,450,000 after buying an additional 20,316 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 41.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 969,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,946,000 after buying an additional 285,700 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 6.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 42,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,153,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the first quarter worth about $586,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EGP shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Truist increased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.50.

EGP stock opened at $176.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.99. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.43 and a 12 month high of $178.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.72.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.76). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 30.48% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $99.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. EastGroup Properties’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.74%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

