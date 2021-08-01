Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 322 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 77.0% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 58,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 25,615 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Federal Signal in the first quarter worth $83,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 5.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 650,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $24,926,000 after purchasing an additional 34,378 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 545.7% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 46,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 39,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the first quarter worth $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on FSS. Raymond James increased their target price on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Federal Signal stock opened at $39.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Federal Signal Co. has a one year low of $28.03 and a one year high of $43.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.35.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 8.69%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 21.56%.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.