Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 477 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,908 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMS. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Maximus in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Maximus in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Maximus in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in Maximus by 46.5% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 45,946 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after buying an additional 14,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Maximus in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,671,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 10,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total value of $931,266.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,752,161.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total value of $993,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,301,200. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MMS shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James lowered Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of MMS stock opened at $89.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.74. Maximus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.30 and a 1-year high of $96.05.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $959.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.71 million. Maximus had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Maximus’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

