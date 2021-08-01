Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 8,171 Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 36.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,171 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLWS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 4,353.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 2,667.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 44.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FLWS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. DA Davidson raised shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $586,372.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,328,545.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Arnold P. Leap sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $93,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,354.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 112,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,656,261 in the last three months. 51.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FLWS opened at $30.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $39.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.71.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.11. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $474.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

