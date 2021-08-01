Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRAH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 338.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 333,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,798,000 after buying an additional 61,196 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 2,624.1% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRAH stock opened at $165.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 50.52 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.50. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.00 and a fifty-two week high of $175.95.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The company had revenue of $933.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Colin Shannon sold 442,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.76, for a total value of $74,632,591.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,284,926.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 14,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.28, for a total transaction of $2,454,868.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,171 shares in the company, valued at $7,601,375.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 617,348 shares of company stock valued at $104,071,302 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRAH. Truist downgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (down from $196.00) on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.67.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

