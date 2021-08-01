Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 37,979 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 64.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,979 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DISCA. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Discovery by 6.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 96,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 5,587 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery during the first quarter valued at about $1,274,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Discovery by 6.8% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after buying an additional 9,808 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Discovery by 37.3% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 9,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Discovery during the first quarter valued at about $1,297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $197,287.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 244,605 shares in the company, valued at $7,130,235.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 131,627 shares of company stock worth $3,903,885. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

DISCA opened at $29.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.36. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.44.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.