Oppenheimer Comments on Moody’s Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MCO)

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Moody’s in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.43. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $406.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Moody’s’ FY2021 earnings at $12.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.30 EPS.

Get Moody's alerts:

MCO has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group cut Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.55.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $376.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $358.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.17. Moody’s has a twelve month low of $253.17 and a twelve month high of $384.52.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total value of $1,511,397.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,081.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 783 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.00, for a total value of $257,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,362,549. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,085 shares of company stock worth $2,690,104 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 219.9% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 303,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,031,000 after buying an additional 208,481 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 323,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,834,000 after buying an additional 8,040 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 251.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.