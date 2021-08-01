Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,270,000 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the June 30th total of 5,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ:OEG opened at $3.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $183.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.90. Orbital Energy Group has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.25). Orbital Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 122.44% and a negative net margin of 90.05%. The business had revenue of $9.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Orbital Energy Group will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Orbital Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Orbital Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Orbital Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Orbital Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Orbital Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. 12.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OEG shares. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Orbital Energy Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orbital Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Orbital Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Orbital Energy Group Company Profile

Orbital Energy Group, Inc provides electric power and solar infrastructure, and integrated energy infrastructure solutions and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides engineering, procurement, and construction services that support the development of renewable energy generation focused on utility-scale solar construction; and designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities, as well as offers emergency restoration services, including the repair of infrastructure damaged by inclement weather.

