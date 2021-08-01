Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Orchid Island Capital stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $4.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,443,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,128,728. Orchid Island Capital has a 1 year low of $4.83 and a 1 year high of $6.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.33 million, a P/E ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.33.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is 65.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ORC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $4.75 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS, including interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

