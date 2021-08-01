Origin Dollar Trading Up 0.2% This Week (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Origin Dollar coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Dollar has a total market cap of $8.98 million and approximately $55,709.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Origin Dollar

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 9,002,927 coins. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

