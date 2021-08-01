OST (OST) Market Cap Hits $2.72 Million

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Over the last seven days, OST has traded up 22.4% against the U.S. dollar. One OST coin can now be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. OST has a total market capitalization of $2.72 million and $68,200.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00054915 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002618 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00014405 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.21 or 0.00792817 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005212 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.86 or 0.00087392 BTC.

About OST

OST (OST) is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 763,665,269 coins. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . OST’s official website is ost.com . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

OST Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

