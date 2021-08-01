Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Holdings Trimmed by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group lowered its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OTIS. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OTIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.44 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.10.

In related news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $194,116.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OTIS opened at $89.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.41. The company has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 0.87. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $58.04 and a 1 year high of $90.20.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

