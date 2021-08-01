Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target Cut to $38.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its price target reduced by research analysts at National Bankshares from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 48.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on OVV. TD Securities raised Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research raised Ovintiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James started coverage on Ovintiv in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.52.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Shares of OVV stock opened at $25.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $33.46.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.36. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 18.45% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ovintiv will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.55 per share, for a total transaction of $126,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 318.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 797,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 606,969 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth about $1,718,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth about $2,865,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 154,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 9,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,719,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,694,000 after acquiring an additional 9,032 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Story: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.