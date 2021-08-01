Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Shares Purchased by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 206,729 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCC. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 1,481.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,629 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 206.8% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital stock opened at $14.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.51. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $14.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.06.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 104.64%. The firm had revenue of $221.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.03 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.62%. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is currently 93.23%.

In other news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $709,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,754,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,899,561.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 23,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $337,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,911,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,077,022.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,106,300 shares of company stock worth $16,075,232 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

