Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.04% from the company’s current price.

Shares of NASDAQ OXLC opened at $7.14 on Friday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $7.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.34.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.10 million during the quarter.

In other Oxford Lane Capital news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 24,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $614,841.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 125,158 shares of company stock valued at $3,133,917.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 7.3% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 85,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 2.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 240,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares in the last quarter. Enstar Group LTD raised its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 1.1% in the first quarter. Enstar Group LTD now owns 624,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 7,018 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the first quarter valued at $71,000.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

