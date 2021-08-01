PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.45 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for PACCAR in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PACCAR’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.25 EPS.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $82.99 on Friday. PACCAR has a one year low of $80.36 and a one year high of $103.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.03. The company has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 63.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $448,666.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

