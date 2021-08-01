Paloma Partners Management Co Buys Shares of 12,316 Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 243.0% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 28,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 19,981 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $307,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 198.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 57,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 38,502 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 11,755 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $509,000. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mueller Industries stock opened at $43.40 on Friday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $26.07 and a one year high of $48.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.80. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

In related news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,455,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

