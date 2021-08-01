Paloma Partners Management Co Increases Stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 575.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 35.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 7.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

LNC stock opened at $61.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.23. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $29.42 and a 1 year high of $71.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.42.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.33. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.75%.

In related news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $96,748.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,562 shares in the company, valued at $843,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on LNC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.93.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.