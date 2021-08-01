Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $522,000 in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MPW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,251,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,601,355,000 after buying an additional 12,565,695 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,366,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 212.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,757,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555,662 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 180.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,557,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,520,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $21.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 3.95. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $22.82. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.82.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 36.89%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.34%.

Several research firms recently commented on MPW. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.32.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

