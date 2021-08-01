Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New $506,000 Investment in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPDIU)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPDIU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,695,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,542,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,020,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,010,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,508,000.

Get Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition alerts:

OTCMKTS:XPDIU opened at $10.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.15. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $12.47.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPDIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPDIU).

Receive News & Ratings for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.