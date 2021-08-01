Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases Shares of 50,000 Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (OTCMKTS:SDACU)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (OTCMKTS:SDACU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the first quarter worth about $22,388,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the first quarter worth about $13,095,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the first quarter worth about $8,748,000. Governors Lane LP bought a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the first quarter worth about $7,960,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the first quarter worth about $6,475,000.

Shares of SDACU stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $11.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.14.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

