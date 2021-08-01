Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) Short Interest Down 35.5% in July

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 217,200 shares, a decrease of 35.5% from the June 30th total of 336,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of PBLA traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.52. 338,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,749. Panbela Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.37 and a twelve month high of $9.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.38.

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Equities analysts forecast that Panbela Therapeutics will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Panbela Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBLA. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Panbela Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,363,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Panbela Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $727,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Panbela Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

Panbela Therapeutics Company Profile

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of disruptive therapeutics for medical purposes. It focuses on development programs that target diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatic cancer and pancreatitis. The firm’s product candidate, SBP-101, is a proprietary polyamine analogue designed to induce polyamine metabolic inhibition (PMI), a metabolic pathway of critical importance in multiple tumor types.

