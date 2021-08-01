ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR) Short Interest Down 19.0% in July

ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,900 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the June 30th total of 72,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS PRKR opened at $1.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.27. ParkerVision has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.91. The stock has a market cap of $106.94 million, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 2.01.

ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

ParkerVision, Inc develops and markets radio frequency technologies and integrated circuits for use in wireless communication products. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

