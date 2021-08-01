Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc Sells 7,858 Shares of Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Stock

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) major shareholder Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 7,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $37,718.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 26th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 155,862 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total transaction of $746,578.98.

On Friday, July 16th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 76,881 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $364,415.94.

On Monday, July 12th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 59,844 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total transaction of $238,179.12.

On Friday, July 9th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 146,227 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total transaction of $564,436.22.

On Friday, June 25th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 44,098 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $164,926.52.

On Monday, June 14th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 41,866 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total transaction of $156,160.18.

On Friday, June 11th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 72,411 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total transaction of $272,989.47.

PFMT opened at $4.77 on Friday. Performant Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $5.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.03 million, a P/E ratio of -47.70 and a beta of -0.77.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Performant Financial had a positive return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $31.39 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Performant Financial Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Performant Financial by 471.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Performant Financial during the first quarter worth $36,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Performant Financial during the first quarter worth $144,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Performant Financial during the first quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Performant Financial by 59.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 104,693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

PFMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Performant Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Performant Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

About Performant Financial

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

