Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.69, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 5.43%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATK traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.63. The stock had a trading volume of 128,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,427. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.74. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.44. Patrick Industries has a 1-year low of $47.74 and a 1-year high of $98.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

In related news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 4,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.25, for a total transaction of $389,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,984 shares in the company, valued at $25,380,694. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 9,325 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total value of $812,673.75. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 316,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,622,715.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,325 shares of company stock worth $1,966,874 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

