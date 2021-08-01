Patrizio Vinciarelli Sells 25,349 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 25,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total value of $2,885,223.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Patrizio Vinciarelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 26th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 19,732 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $2,200,315.32.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,268 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $1,129,788.04.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $1,090,000.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 14,341 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.30, for a total value of $1,467,084.30.

On Friday, June 25th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00.

NASDAQ:VICR opened at $115.61 on Friday. Vicor Co. has a one year low of $73.71 and a one year high of $116.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 100.53 and a beta of 0.68.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $95.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 14.85%. Vicor’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vicor Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VICR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Northland Securities started coverage on Vicor in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Vicor by 619.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 36.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vicor

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

