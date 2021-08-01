Patten & Patten Inc. TN Acquires 4,610 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 41,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000.

NYSEARCA XME opened at $44.98 on Friday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12 month low of $22.36 and a 12 month high of $47.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.94.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

