Patten & Patten Inc. TN Buys 1,042 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 11,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LLY. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.13.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $243.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $225.56. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $248.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 99,931 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total transaction of $20,034,166.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,204,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,093,771,897.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 914,387 shares of company stock worth $210,826,193. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

