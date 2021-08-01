Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $1.82 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $440.40 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $320.92 and a twelve month high of $443.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $429.47.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

