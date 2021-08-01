Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $2.48 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 194.2% in the first quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 30,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after buying an additional 20,125 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,908,000. Petix & Botte Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.8% during the first quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 19,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 9,331 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 9,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 51.3% during the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 29,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,562,000 after buying an additional 10,068 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $221.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $225.28. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $142.09 and a 1-year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

