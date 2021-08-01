Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Shares Purchased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PDCO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 36,096 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 604,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,921,000 after acquiring an additional 82,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 421,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,502,000 after acquiring an additional 91,806 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $163,307.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PDCO opened at $31.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.60. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.15 and a fifty-two week high of $37.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.45%.

PDCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

