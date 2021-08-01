Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $232.23 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to announce sales of $232.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $232.90 million and the lowest is $232.00 million. Paycom Software reported sales of $181.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Paycom Software.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS.

PAYC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $490.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.76.

In other Paycom Software news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total value of $1,134,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total value of $7,745,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 14.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 9.0% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 17.5% during the first quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $944,000. Finally, Navalign LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $946,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $400.00. 343,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,331. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $257.87 and a 1 year high of $471.08. The stock has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $360.14.

Paycom Software announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

